It’s over and out for hard working couple Pat and Ray

Two of Age UK Lindsey’s Woodhall Spa retail volunteers, Pat and Ray Darby, have retired – at the combined age of 159!

The married couple have worked with the charity for the last eight years.

They wound down to one day a week recently before finally hanging up their last coat hangers before Christmas.

Ray, who turned 82 last month, said: “Volunteering was something I had always fancied and when we saw a window sign that said this shop was going to be an Age UK Lindsey shop, we expressed our interest.

“Pat and I were the first volunteers here and we have really enjoyed talking to people who pop in for a chat, or to say hello, and working alongside the staff.”

The couple, who celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary this year, are looking forward to spending more time with their family and, according to Ray, ‘having a few lie-ins!’

Pat (77) said: “When we dropped our hours to one day a week, we got used to it and we will get used to not coming in at all, though it will take a bit of time.”

The couple are proud that the money raised in the shop is used to fund local projects for older people.

Area manager Sarah Roberts said: “There will be a huge gap – Pat and Ray are the Woodhall Spa shop! When we think of it, we think of them!”

While both Age UK Lindsey shops in Woodhall Spa will continue to trade as normal, the retirement of Pat and Ray is the end of an era for the friendly and popular Station Road outlet.