‘It’s every parent’s worst nightmare’ - Tattershall mum speaks out after dog bites her child

A Tattershall mum is calling for better control of dogs at public events after her three-year-old son was mauled at Carrington Rally.

Kirsty Taylor, 26, had taken her son Oscar to the Carringtgon Steam and Heritage Show on Monday, May 27, when the incident happened.

Oscar was bitten by a dog, believed to be a black and white border collie, and was then rushed to hospital by ambulance where he needed specialist treatment.

The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Police and his mum is now calling for special controls on dogs at public events where there are children.

Ms Taylor said: “Oscar was happily watching the stunt bikes display behind a fence with his brother and his step-sister.

“Oscar ran back to me and fell over on the grass.

“The next thing a dog which was near us and on a lead went for him.”

Ms Taylor claims the owners of the dog did nothing to help.

She said: “There was blood everywhere and I just wanted to help Oscar, so I picked him up and ran to find a paramedic.

“It was terrifying.

“I grabbed Oscar, he was covered in blood, all over his face, and all over me.”

Oscar’s stepdad Sean Mackmanamon, 32, also from Tattershall, said his stepson was watching some display bikes at the show when he was pounced on by the dog.

Mr Mackmanamon said: “The kids went to the fence to watch it, Oscar was watching the bikes.

“Oscar turned round to come back to his mum.

“He fell over and the dog pounced on him and started biting him.”

Ms Taylor said: “Seeing the dog on my child - the dog wouldn’t get off my child.

“The owner did nothing, bearing in mind the dog was on a lead.”

Oscar was bandaged by paramedics at the scene and then taken 20 miles by ambulance to Lincoln County Hospital.

Once at Lincoln it was decided Oscar needed specialist treatment and he was rushed a further 40 miles to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Ms Taylor added: “They blue lighted us all the way to Nottingham in an ambulance.

“It was every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Oscar was kept in hospital overnight for facial surgery to mend the wounds.

He required stitches in his cheek and chin but his now recovering at home in Tattershall.

Ms Taylor said she had been hugely affected by the attack on her son.

She said: “Wherever Oscar goes, I go.

“I won’t let him go, I won’t put him down if we go to a family event or anything.

“He’ll be in a pram or I’ll be holding him.

“I am cautious of him being around a dog.”

His parents have now called for dogs to be banned at public events to stop similar attacks.

Ms Taylor added: “It is terrible that this happened at a family event, it could have happened to any child.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police confirmed they are investigating the attack on Oscar.

Ms Taylor said she was hoping for an update from the police later this week.