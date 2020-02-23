It’s all systems go for new heritage centre

An ambitious project to create a new heritage and arts centre in Horncastle received a major boost last Saturday when more than 150 people attended an open day.

Horncastle History and Heritage Society wants to convert the former Watson’s Infant School, off West Street.

Geoff Taylor demonstrating Virtual Reality to Sue Smith of Horncastle. Picture: David Dawson.

The public had the first chance to view plans for the 234-year-old building at the open day.

Society chairman Dr Ian Marshman said: “I don’t think we expected anything like the numbers of people, particularly with Storm Dennis.

“It certainly shows the strength of feeling in Horncastle that the history of the town matters to people.

“There is also desire to see this historic building, which has been home to the town’s photographic society for over 50 years preserved and given a new lease of life.

Derek Ashton, Carol Downer, Mark Ashton and Muriel Ashton. Picture: David Dawson.

“We’d like to build on that creative side, working with local artists and craft groups to make the building a space that’s of benefit for the whole community.

“It’s not just about the past either. There’s some brilliant new heritage technology that we want to use to bring Horncastle’s history to life.”

“We’re now going through the responses to analyse all the comments to work up a preferred option for the feasibility study.”

The Society has been working since October with local charity Heritage Lincolnshire and the Horncastle-based architect Philip Hawkins to develop two options for adapting the building.

Members of the Society committee including Ian Marshman, Mary Silverton and Nick Fox. Picture: David Dawson.

One would see the original front door reinstated, access improved and the restoration of the ground floor, including new heritage displays and space for temporary exhibitions, craft workshops, and talks.

The second would also see attics restored and used to provide extra space for art and history displays and a dedicated meeting space.

Saturday’s open day also featured displays, demonstrations of some of the latest heritage technology and a print making workshop.