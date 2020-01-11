It’s a happy return for artist Fraser

Former student Fraser Scarfe - now one of the country’s leading artists - returned to Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle before Christmas.

Mr Scarf made the presentations at Senior Prizegiving to celebrate the achievements of Year 11 and Sixth Form students . He also gave a very entertaining speech.

Current students were joined by award winners from last year’s Upper Sixth, most returning from university. The school would like to thank the Jobson Trust, as well as the benefactors who sponsor some of the special prizes.