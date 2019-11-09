It’s a dazzling double for Thimbleby

A project to restore the spire at St Margaret’s Church in Thimbleby enjoyed a double success in the annual UK Church Architecture Awards.

The King of Prussia Gold Medal for repair and conservation architecture was awarded to PPIY architects for their work on St Margaret’s. Prince Nicholas von Preussen, patron of EASA and vice president of National Churches, presented the medal.

Alexa Stephens - lead architect on the project - was named Young Architect of the Year and is pictured (INSET) with HRH The Duke of Gloucester who presented her with a trophy and £250. The presentations were held at St Mary Magdalene Church in Paddington, London.