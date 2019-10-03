Inspirational women in the spotlight

From Horncastle to Hobart, from Coningsby to China and from Boston to Buffalo...the world has gone crazy for the incredible story about the 10 women from the same family who have beaten breast cancer.

The News revealed last month how the 10 - including mums, daughters, aunties and sisters-in-law - had won their fight for life over 15 years.

One of the pictures which will feature in the charity calendar. Picture: John Aron.

To celebrate, the 10 - eight of them are blood relatives - went public to raise awareness about breast cancer and to show other sufferers that there is always hope.

Yesterday (Tuesday) they launched a calendar to boost their already impressive fundraising efforts.

The launch took place at Party Palace, a Coningsby-based business owned by Vanessa Hall who is one of the 10 who are aged between 47 and 81.

Vanessa told the News: “The phones have never stopped ringing since that article.

“We’re all gobsmacked and it’s all down to you (the News).

“We’ve had people ring us from America, Australia, China...and places we’ve never heard of before.

“A German TV crew wants to come over and film us.

“We’ve been on TV in this country, and we’ve more appearances planned.

“We’ve been on the front pages of national newspapers.

“It’s all crazy, but if it helps us raise money - and raise aware awareness about breast cancer - then it is all worthwhile.”

Vanessa, who was the eighth family member to be diagnosed in 2015, admitted the worldwide interest had caught them by surprise.

She added: “We never thought we’d get this much interest.

“We are just 10 ordinary women.

“I think it really hit home when someone sent me the Chinese version of the story.

“It’s amazing how they (the Chinese) had altered things around although I suspect that’s because of their culture.”

Not everything has gone to plan. One British TV company wanted the 10 to agree an ‘exclusivity contract’ but they declined, and pulled out of an appearance.

Vanessa added: “Everyone has wanted the ten of us together but it’s not that easy.

“The majority of us work. Two of the girls work in schools and they can’t just leave at a minute’s notice.”

The ten have ordered 500 calendars but Vanessa hopes she will be back on the ‘phone to the printers...very soon,

She added: “We’ve had great support locally. Loads of people have said they will buy a calendar and that would be absolutely brilliant.”

•The calendars can be bought at: Gist, Spalding; Party Palace, Coningsby; Chris Cooke, Boston; Five Bells, Butterwick; The Burton, Boston; The Duke, Midville; V.R.S.Boston. Finneys Garage, Coningsby; The Lounge, Boston; Alan Baxter Training, Boston; Love Hair, Boston.

They can also be ordered on line BoobsOfficial@outlook.com

All proceeds go to Breast Cancer Care.

The ten are:

• Joyce Waite - 78, from Boston, diagnosed in 2002

• Jane Reeson - 54 partner of Joyce’s nephew, diagnosed 2017

• Vanessa Haw - 55, from Coningsby, has four children and eight grandchildren, diagnosed 2015

• Barbara Limb - 81, Vanessa’s mum, retired home care worker, diagnosed 2003

• Trudie Smart - 47, Barbara’s niece, a teaching assistant from Boston, diagnosed 2008

• Shirley Limb - 72, Trudie’s mum, from Kirton, diagnosed in 2008

• Lorraine Hill - a barmaid and mum of-one from Horncastle, diagnosed 2005

• Hazel Holland - Lorraine’s sister-in-law 53, mum-of-two and breakfast club supervisor, diagnosed 2005.

• Mary Limb - 74, Hazel’s mum, diagnosed in 2012

• Margaret Bedford - 74, mum-of-three, Mary’s sister-in-law, diagnosed 2017