In pictures: Crowds enjoy fantastic and fabulous Horncastle Christmas Market

They came in their thousands and left singing the praises - and a few carols - of the biggest and best Christmas market yet.

‘Brilliant,fantastic, marvellous, great...what a day.’

These were just some of the words spoken by people who packed the town’s main streets.

Organisers (the Horncastle Festivals Committee) had put together an event to remember, and even concerns the weather might prove to be a problem, never materialised.

Committee chairman Brian Burbidge said: “We’re all volunteers, and a lot of hard work goes into putting the market on, but when you see the reaction of everyone, it all seems worthwhile.

“We’d like to thank everyone. It really did show what Horncastle is all about.”

There were more than 150 stalls offering everything from ostrich burgers to a new fireplace!

Other highlights proved to be a series of live performances with the always popular Banovallum Brass certainly hitting the right note.

There was kids’ entertainment, an indoor toddlers’ playground, a Christmas Tree Festival in St Mary’s Church, and Santa and his elves at the Admiral Rodney Hotel.

If that wasn’t enough, there was free parking for the day - thanks to East Lindsey District Council.

The ELDC team - backed by volunteers - received high praise for their efforts... not least when it came to collecting rubbish!

A host of local organisations were also represented, including the town’s History and Heritage Society who received £600 in donations, and loads of ideas for a planned arts and heritage centre.

Perhaps the event was best summed up by Calvin Andrew who Tweeted: “Went to the Lincoln Xmas market yesterday, it’s lovely but the rest of humanity seems to turn up, you get pushed along on a tsunami of homo sapiens, can’t really enjoy it.

“Today, we went to the Horncastle Xmas market. More accessible and just as festive. Well done Horncastle!”