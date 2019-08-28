‘I do - and I do again’ as happy duo wed twice!

A couple enjoyed a fairytale wedding last month and then had a second wedding at Bramhall Residential Home in Tattershall the very next day...to the delight of residents!

Joshua Mercer and Emily Palmer were married at Tattershall Castle, surrounded by friends and family.

They were ‘remarried’ with a blessing the following day at the residential home.

Joshua and Emily wanted to share their happiness with residents because the home means so much to them both and has played a huge role in their relationship.

And, the second ceremony really did prove to be the ‘perfect day.’

The pair actually met through Bramhall.

Joshua is the grandson of the proprietors and Emily the head of care.

They also got engaged at Bramhall in January – two years after meeting.

Joshua and Emily wanted to share their wedding experience with residents and came up with the idea of a second ceremony.

“The residents are like our extended family,” Emily told the News, “and they’ve been a huge part of our relationship every step of the way.

“They were even involved in the proposal.

“They helped Josh organise a huge banner to surprise me with.

“Josh has always come in every day to see me, so they’ve seen our relationship grow together.”

The couple are fans of the hit television series, ‘Peaky Blinders’.

So, the Bramhall wedding centred around a 1920s theme – just like the programme – with tweed and flat caps the order of the day.

Bramhall was decorated up to the nines and residents helped make some of the adornments.

“Our oldest resident is 105,” explained Emily, “so we wanted something nostalgic that all the residents would really enjoy.”

Relatives of the residents joined in on the day and all the guests enjoyed a buffet lunch and music.

The event was ‘doubly sweet’ as Joshua and Emily will soon have an addition to their family.

They were able to announce they will soon be having a baby.

Emily said: “We don’t have any honeymoon plans yet with the baby on the way but we’re so excited about the new arrival.

“It was a magical day and to see the smiles on the residents faces was so wonderful.

“My hair and make up was done and the whole family was there.”

Emily and Josh aren’t the only ones delighted with news about the new addition to their family.

Emily added: “Everyone’s over the moon about the baby and us sharing the news.

“It was like having a room full of adoring grandparents. It was amazing.”