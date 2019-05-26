Housebuilder continues Bardney Gala support pledge

Chestnut Homes has again given its support to the Bardney Gala for the ninth year running to help raise much-needed funds for the upkeep of the Bardney Gateway Centre.

The event, a car boot sale with indoor table top and craft sale held at Bardney Village Hall and playing fields earlier this month, was a real success, with more than 950 visitors attending.

Chestnut Homes sponsored the event by donating £200 towards the cost of the hire of the hall and playing field for the occasion, and the promotional banners to help advertise it.

The housebuilder also provided a 40” smart LCD TV as the main summer raffle prize.

Caroline Howe, Chair of the Bardney Gala Committee, said: “The Bardney Gala is so important in raising money each year to keep the Bardney Gateway Centre going.

“The venue is crucial for our community and all that it offers as a support network for residents.

“We’re so grateful to have Chestnut Homes support again.

“Without help like this our events simply wouldn’t be able to take place.

“Bardney is a lovely community and thanks to everyone’s help the money raised will fund the upkeep of the Bardney Gateway Centre for the next year ahead.”

Bardney Gala, which celebrates its 11th anniversary this year, was created to raise money for the upkeep of the Bardney Gateway Centre and encourage events to bring the community together at the same time.

The centre has belonged to the community for the last four years and, what started out as a youth club, now offers a range of vital community-based events and support groups, as well as a venue for hire.

Bardney Gala and Bardney Gateway Centre also have a Summer Gala planned for August 25.