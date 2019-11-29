Hospital talk for Woodhall Spa Legion

The Woodhall Spa and District Branch of The Royal British Legion held their AGM when the officers for the next year were elected: president - David Mullinger; chairman -Steve Hall; vice chairman - John Egleton; treasurer - Andy Wilkes; secretary - Mick Farrar; Poppy Appeal organiser - Gill Hodgson. Fred Welch was voted on to the committee, while the membership secretary and standard bearers will be co-opted on at the next committee meeting.

The business part of the evening over, Alwyn Killingsworth gave an interesting illustrated talk entitled ‘The Territorial Forces General Hospitals of Northern Command.’

Sir Richard Burdon Haldane, Secretary of State for War during the First World War, was tasked to locate suitable buildings for use as hospitals.

Locally, the 4th Northern General Hospital, a previous school, was situated on Wragby Road Lincoln and is now Christ’s Hospital School.

This hospital had beds for 41 officers and 1126 other ranks. Unfortunately 139 of its patients succumbed to wounds and are buried in Newport Cemetery, Newport Road.

The 4th Northern General Hospital also oversaw the management of a number of temporary auxiliary hospitals in Lincolnshire, including Horncastle, requisitioned in 1914 – the building now being Stanhope Hall; The Alexandra Hospital, Woodhall Spa – now apartments; and The Petwood Hotel Woodhall Spa, the then home of Lady Weighall, where 40 beds were in a ward which had been the ballroom.