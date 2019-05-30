Hospice needs urgent plant donations for popular cream tea and sale

St Barnabas Hospice is asking local businesses to donate plants for their annual Cream Tea & Plant Sales event being held in Lincoln and Gainsborough this weekend.

The Lincoln event will be on Saturday, June 1, from 1.30pm to 4pm at their Lincoln Day Therapy Centre in Hawthorn Road and Gainsborough’s Plant Sale will be on Sunday, June 2, from 1.30pm to 4pm at the Gainsborough Day Therapy Centre, George Henderson Lodge, Front Street, Morton.

Throughout the two afternoons, the Day Therapy Centres will be open to all, where there will be an opportunity for members of the public to purchase a wide selection of plants.

After its popularity last year, the Hospice will also be serving homemade cream tea to enjoy in their beautiful gardens.

Caroline Swindin, Corporate & Community Lead for St Barnabas Hospice, said: “Our annual Plant Sales are always extremely popular and we’re looking forward to welcoming members of the public back to Lincoln and Gainsborough this year.

“Hopefully the weather stays nice for us.”

St Barnabas would appreciate any plant donations for these events, so get in contact if you would like to help. Caroline said: “The Plant Sales wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of local people and garden centres donating plants to support the event.

“We are appealing to local businesses, garden centres and plant nurseries to donate plants for us to sell on the day.

“Please get in touch if this is something which you are able to do.

For further information or to make a donation contact Caroline Swindin on 07435 970309 or email caroline.swindin@stbarnabashospice.co.uk.