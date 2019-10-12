Horncastle youngsters complete summer reading challenge at town library

When it comes to outer space, these Horncastle youngsters really are out of this world!

They all completed the Space Chase Summer Reading Challenge at the town’s library.

Children signed up for free at the library at the start of the summer holidays.

They received their very own Space Chase mission folder to get started.

They had to read six library books (or more) over the holidays to collect special stickers to add to the folder.

After collecting all the stickers, children completed the challenge by finding aliens and saving some missing books.