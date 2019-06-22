Horncastle Young Farmer Rosie reaches new heights for charity

A Horncastle Young Farmer took to new heights on Saturday for her first charity skydive.

Rosie Finney, 17, has been a member of Horncastle Young Farmers Club for four years and only decided to take part three days before the skydive.

Rosie was joined by 20 other Young Farmers from across Lincolnshire at Hibaldstow.

She explained: “The lady who organised the skydive said there was a few spaces because people had dropped out

“So I just said why not.

“I was really excited - I don’t think there was time to be nervous

“It was quite cloudy when we did the skydive and we literally went straight through one of the clouds which was a really cool feeling.

“I think I would definitely do it again - I might have even got a couple of friends that might do it too.”

Money raised will go to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, and Cancer Research UK.

Rosie added: “The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance is one of those charities that you will hope you will never need, but if you do, you hope it is there.

“In February this year I was out hunting and someone fell off and needed the air ambulance - this was an incentive to raise money for the charity.”

Rosie has raised £850 in five days towards the group target of £4,000.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/tk5wt-lincs-yfc-skydive

Search for Horncastle Young Farmers on Facebook to find out more about the club.