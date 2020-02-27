Horncastle WI ‘devastated’ by bin blaze damage

Members of Horncastle WI say they are ‘totally devastated’ following a bin fire which damaged their building.

The building is the headquarters of the Lincolnshire North Federation of WIs.

Federation secretary Sue Bain said it was ‘fortunate’ the entire building had not been destroyed.

She admitted the damage to the exterior meant a refurbishment planned later this year would probably have to be cancelled.

She said: ”We were in the building until 9.30 that evening but apparently it was just after midnight when the fire started.

“If it is kids of a school age, you have to ask what they were doing being allowed to roam the streeets at that time.

“We’re fortunate it wasn’t more serious.

“The fire could easily have spread and destroyed the whole building.

“It’s damaged the guttering, pipes in the toilet area and scorched the brickwork in several places.

“We have insurance but there’s an excess to pay. We’re not sure how much the repairs will cost, but it could be hundreds of pounds.

“We were planning to refurbish the inside of the building but it looks like we’re calling that off.

“ I just hope they catch the louts responsible.”