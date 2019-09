A vintage fair will take place at Horncastle Community Centre on Sunday September 29 between 10am and 4pm, with some proceeds going to Oxfam in support of their ‘Second Hand September’.

Local traders including SoleSistas, Something Truly Vintage, Mawbys Vintage, Hemingways Books, and Barking Dog will be selling on the day.

Support Oxfam's 'Second Hand September' campaign.

Outreach Kitchen will be providing refreshments.

Visit www.oxfamapps.org/secondhandseptember for more information about the charity’s campaign.