Horncastle veteran to take part in 2020 Invictus Games

A Horncastle veteran has been selected to represent the UK at the 2020 Invictus Games.

Tom Folwell joined his 64 other teammates for the first time at the Honourable Artillery Company in London today (Tuesday, October 29).

Tom is part of the team of wounded, injured and sick (WIS) military personnel and veterans who will now undergo training camps delivered by Help for Heroes to ensure they are best prepared for the international sporting competition next year.

Former Sapper Tom stood on an IED in June 2012 whilst on foot patrol in Helmand Province.

Since injury, Tom has gone on to develop sleep apnoea which has had a profound impact on his wellbeing. It has however led to him taking a renewed interest in sport.

