Horncastle Town Council ready to hear views at town surgery event

Horncastle Town Council will be holding a surgery in the Market Place this weekend - with several councillors on hand to hear from residents.

On Saturday, June 1, from 10am until noon, the surgery will give Horncastle residents a chance to meet some of their town councillors and air their views.

A spokesman from Horncastle Town Council said: “Please come along and speak with them face to face about any issues in the town, or simply have a chat.

“Councillors are particularly keen to seek residents’ views on the town council borrowing funds to complete the work to create a new cemetery in the town.

“Any issues raised will be taken forward to the full council, and residents will be kept updated.

“So if you are in the Market Place on Saturday morning please stop at the Horncastle Town Council stall and say hello.”

To keep up to date with Horncastle Town Council, visit www.horncastletowncouncil.co.uk