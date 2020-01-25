Horncastle Town Council hikes bills - by ‘just’ 3p a week!

Councillors in Horncastle have backed an increase in their share of Council Tax bills for the coming year...by 3p a week!

At their monthly meeting last Tuesday, they discussed a range of options in finalising their precept for the 2020-21 financial year.

The precept is the amount an authority needs to cover predicted expenditure in a 12-month period.

Options for the town council included reducing council tax, freezing it or imposing an increase.

After a lengthy debate, they opted to put up their share of bills by two per cent.

Town clerk Amanda Bushell revealed the rise equates to an increase of £1.42 on last year’s figure for an average Band D rated property.

Coun Alan Lockwood said he had no doubt the council would be criticised for raising bills.

However, Mayor Coun Fiona Martin quickly pointed out the rise was ‘just’ 3p a week for a Band D property.

Twelve months ago, the town council hiked its share of b ills by a whopping 21.84 per cent. That added 63p to a Band D property.

Councillors heard the precept for the coming 12 months was £160,582.43.

Mrs Bushell explained the different options and outlined potential rises ranging from 0.5 to two per cent.

She said one of the main factors in a ‘small increase’ was an increase in the Council Tax base rate.

That relates to the number of new properties built in a specific town or village.

Mrs Bushell explained the more properties paying council tax, the lower the impact of any increase on households.

She said: “The tax base (in Horncastle) has increased significantly so it will be spread over more properties.

“The issue is whether you (councillors) wish to increase or decrease...or keep it the same.”

Coun Martin said she was concerned freezing or even lowering the figure could lead to problems in future .

She said: “We did freeze the precept for six years and one of the consequences was a large rise last year.

“As a taxpayer myself, I would prefer a small increase each year...rather than a big hike.”

Coun Lockwood proposed the 2 per cent increase, saying the extra money would cover the added cost of responsibilities the town council would be taking on, particularly in regard to a transfer of assets from East Lindsey District Council.

Coun Angela Birchall admitted she was also concerned about the financial impact on delivering more services, including grass cutting.

Coun Martin agreed, saying: ”With extra work we have already taken on and done, we have done a lot better than maybe other authorities did previously. The town looks a lot better. Our estates staff have done a superb job.”