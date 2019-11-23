Horncastle Town Council backs heritage centre

Councillors in Horncastle have agreed to support plans for a new town- based Heritage Centre .
The project is being led by members of the Horncastle History and Heritage Society.
They want to convert the old School House in Watson’s Yard into a community facility which would house the town’s archives.
To date, the society has secured funding from the National Lottery for a feasibility study which is on-going.
Town councillors agreed at their month meeting last week to set aside £5,000 to help fund the project.
Mayor Coun Fiona Martin said: “I did go to the launch (of the project) and I have to say the plan presented was very impressive.
“It is an important building, one that not a lot of people know about.
“The archive they are keeping is most impressive and most important.
“It’s important to keep the archive together.”
Coun Angela Birchall said: “I think it’s an excellent idea. Horncastle is need of something like this, whether it is a museum, whatever. People will travel to look at something like this.”
She was supported by town and county councillor Bill Aron.
He said: “It is very impressive. It takes me back to 1950s when I was at kindergarten there!
“I really do think we should support this.”
Coun Martin said she hoped the £5,000 would help ‘move the project forward.’