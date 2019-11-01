Horncastle to London coach service ‘axed’

National Express has confirmed it is axing one of its services - severing the last ‘direct public transport link’ between Horncastle and London.

The daily 448 service between Hull and London Victoria, which includes a stop at Horncastle, will cease operating on Monday November 25.

National Express says the decision was based on passenger figures which are not, it stressed, are ‘no longer viable to keep the service running.’

However, that has brought a stinging response from several Horncastle residents.

Christine Ivett contacted the News after trying to book a ticket on line in the last week of November..

After being unsuccessful, she rang National Express who assured her the service would be running.

She tried again on line - again without success - and when she contacted the company, a different advisor confirmed the service was being withdrawn.

Ms Ivett said: “I’ve used the service before and a lot of other Horncastle people have Whenever I’ve been on the coach it has been full.

“I’m disappointed it has been withdrawn - and disappointed that National Express hasn’t made any announcement.”

The service starts in Hull and picks up in Horncastle Market Place at 11.15am. A service in the opposite direction leaves Victoria at 12 noon , arriving in Horncastle around 5pm.

Ms Ivett said the obvious alternative to travel to London by public transport was by train from Lincoln.

She added: “You’d have to catch a bus to Lincoln and carrying luggage as not easy - especially if you are elderly.

“If you want to return from London on a Sunday, the last bus from Lincoln (to Horncastle) is just after 3pm.

“There is a National Express service from Skegness to London but the problem is getting to and from Skegness.”

A spokeswoman for National Express said: “We appreciate some people will be disappointed.

“Although there are no immediate plans to reinstate the service, we will keep this decision under review.”