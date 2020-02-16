Horncastle students earn praise after showcasing Brecht’s classic play

Banovallum School’s Year 11 Performing Arts students showcased what has proved to be months of hard work with a presentation of their scene extracts from Bertolt Brecht’s Mother Courage and her Children.

Brecht could not explicitly document the atrocities because of Nazi Germany censorship so set the play during the Thirty Years War, a war that had ravaged Europe 300 years earlier.

The Banovallum students performed their own interpretation, setting the play in the future.

They took their inspirations from having seen the Headlong Theatre Company present the play with a similar twist.

In the Headlong performance, the year was 2080 - with Europe once again at war.

Mother Courage and her Children is a challenging play in terms of both acting and staging.

Brecht threw out the ‘norms’ of staging plays in the thirties and the students embraced this anarchic approach, performing and stage managing with enthusiasm and commitment.

They produced a wide range of thought-provoking props and used the music of Skunk Anansie to great effect.

Their clever choice of music created an unsettling and challenging piece of theatre well beyond their years.

The school’s Drama Subject Lead Miss Padden was full of praise for all the students involved.

She said: “I’m immensely proud of the effort applied by every single student during what really did prove to be their epic journey in producing the play.

“They became the ensemble that Brecht would have wanted from a group of politically engaged young people.”