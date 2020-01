A wonderfully festive evening was had by all at Horncastle Methodist Church, when the Banovallum Singers went along to entertain with old and new carols and songs.

Not only did they take along refreshments, but they also donated £222 to East Coast Homeless Outreach (ECHO).

A spokesman for ECHO said: “We are truly blessed having a choir of such calibre in Horncastle.”

The photograph, provided by Maggie and Bill Anderson, shows the choir being thanked at the end of the enjoyable evening.