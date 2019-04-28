Horncastle school launches ‘Banobank’ to help families

Students at Banovallum School are doing their bit to help families facing challenging times.

Banobank is run by the students and is reaching out to the community of Horncastle to join in.

The aim is to collect donations and then distribute these items to families facing financial hardship.

Any items left over will be donated to charity shops in Horncastle.

They are looking for the following items: school uniform and P.E kit; casual clothes (all ages); food (directly to local food bank); baby clothes; toiletries; money donations to help fund day trips.

Students can also donate their E-praise points which the school will then turn in to money donations.

Donations of Easter eggs were kindly given by the local Tesco and Co-op stores.

The scheme is run by Chrissy Learmonth from Learning Support at Banovallum School, alongside students Lucy Wilson and Rhianna Bevington.

All donations will be gratefully received.

For more information on the scheme, email Chrissy Learmonth on banobank@banovallumschool.co.uk