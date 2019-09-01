Horncastle Royal British Legion says a big thanks to the Co-op

The Co-op store in Conging Street has supported the Horncastle and District Royal British Legion by sponsoring a Remembrance event on Tuesday, September 3 at the War Memorial Centre (6.30pm).

The event marks the 80th anniversary of the start of WW2.

After a short service, there will be a candlelit vigil.

Julian Millington, the Chairman of Horncastle and District Royal British Legion said, “During the planning of the Remembrance event I met Rebecca Grice, the Horncastle Members Pioneer from Horncastle Co-op.

“I explained what our Remembrance event entailed and she suggested that the Coop could provide the necessary candles for the event.

“This is a very generous gesture and we are grateful to Rebecca and her team.

“We hope to work together at events in the future.”

Rebecca added: “We are pleased to support-the Royal British Legion at this event.

“I hope we will be able to work together again. As an organisation we are looking to support local groups however we can.”

RBL branch chairman Julian Millington is pictured with the Co-op’s Rebecca Brice.