Horncastle residents want answers about River Waring flooding

Residents in Horncastle are hoping to meet representatives of agencies involved in an investigation into flooding caused by the River Waring two months ago.

As revealed in the News, Lincolnshire County Council is leading a ‘Section 19’ investigation which features other organisations, including the Environment Agency.

It follows events in June when a business and at least four properties were flooded by the Waring.

Town councillor Richard Barker, who is helping advise victims of the flooding, has confirmed meetings are scheduled to take place.

One of the residents affected was Tracey Collins whose business (Seaview Antiques Centre ) and home were flooded.

Coun Barker said: “Having spoken to Mrs Collins, she is hopeful of meeting representatives from the county council and the Environment Agency as part of the on-going Section 19.

“We’re all looking for answers from questions raised by myself and Mrs Collins.”

The town’s county councillor Bill Aron has backed the investigation but has warned it could take several months before the outcome is announced.

Coun Barker said there were ‘solutions’ to problems with the Waring without having to match the £8.9m spent on defences which now protect the town from flooding by the River Bain.

He added: “I don’t think people got it right 30 years ago when (flood) defences were first talked about. We certainly haven’t got it right since.

“The (Bain) defences may protect parts of the town but people affected by the Waring rightly want something to be done. They deserve better.”