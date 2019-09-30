Horncastle resident calling for action over flooding fears

A concerned Horncastle resident is calling for action over concerns the River Waring and River Bain could breach, with more rain forecast this evening.

These pictures provided show high water levels in both the River Waring and the River Bain.

Water levels are rising in the River Bain. Picture: Andrew Neal. EMN-190930-161100001

Andrew Neal told the Horncastle News: “The level of both the River Waring and Bain are still extremely high after the rain at the weekend.

The forecast tonight is for five hours of heavy rain, and 12 hours of rain overnight.

“This will, in my opinion, pull the Waring over its banks tonight if action is not taken!

“Both rivers are partially blocked by silt and reed beds that should have been removed sooner. The lock gate should be opened ASAP.

The River Bain canal. Picture: Andrew Neal. EMN-190930-161120001

“The entrance to the sluice gate by the swimming pool is partially blocked and the gate is closed!

“The Old River Bain is full of reeds, and the confluence of the Waring and Bain above the wear is full of reeds and only allowing half normal water flow!!!

“The Bain Canal has excessive reed beds on both sides and only one third width available in places.

“Please will someone act before it is too late.”

The old River Bain is full of reeds. Picture: Andrew Neal. EMN-190930-161140001

The Government’s Flood Warning Information Service had previously issued a flood warning for the River Waring immediately upstream of Stanhope Road, but this warning is no longer in force, according to the service.

In a statement issued at 11.05am today (Monday), the service said: “The River Waring has been falling steadily and we do not expect any further flooding to properties on Stanhope Road and the Antiques Centre. There may be standing water in low lying areas and fields for several days.”