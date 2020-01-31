Horncastle pupils suggest ideas to make town safe at first Youth Council meeting

Twenty-mile-an-hour speed limits should be introduced outside all Horncastle’s schools - and HGV’s banned or restricted from the town centre.

These were just two of the suggestions put forward by school pupils at last week’s Youth Council meeting.

The meeting heard how many primary school and secondary school pupils are worried about safety issues.

Their ideas included:

•A new zebra crossing on Louth Road

•A better location for the zebra crossing on Boston Road

•A ban/weight restriction on HGV’s in the town centre

•A scheme to ease congestion on West Street

•20mph speed limits outside schools

•A town guide to help blind, deaf and disabled people

•Safety barriers for pedestrians on the corner of High Street and North Street

•More parking on Bowl Alley Lane

•Cycle lanes

•More speed checks

•A better standard of road repairs

•Additional parking for the disabled.

The ideas are in line with growing concerns about safety and highways issues in the town.

Speaking at last Thursday’s Youth Council meeting, a Community Primary School pupil said it was ‘scary’ waiting to cross High Street and North Street.

He said HGV’s regularly had to mount the pavement to negotiate a ‘pinch- point’ on North Street.

The pupil called for safety barriers to be erected.

Another primary school pupil said lorries should be banned from the town centre.

After hearing Mayor Coun Fiona Martin say a ban would be difficult to impose, a QEGS pupil suggested a weight restriction.

Coun Martin mentioned the prospect of a long-awaited town by-pass although she admitted there were ‘mixed feelings’ about the impact it would have on the town.

Several pupils said they doubted a by-pass would ever be built, and added that there were a number of ‘cheaper alternatives’.

The meeting also discussed safety issues on Bowl Alley Lane, the site of the primary school and St Lawrence School.

Horncastle Town Council is already involved in a campaign to crack down on parking problems.

One primary school pupil said safer parking should be provided, while another called for 20mph limits outside all schools.

Coun Martin said: “I think that is a very sensible idea. There is a 20mph limit outside the Barnes Wallis Academy, so there is no reason why it cannot happen in Horncastle.”

On West Street, a QEGS pupil said he was surprised a major accident had not yet taken place because of congestion at the end of the school day.

He explained a combination of school buses, parents picking up pupils, and pupils walking home, was an ongoing issue.

He also went on to question the standard of road repairs, notably potholes. He told the meeting a QEGS student’s car had been damaged by a pothole.

Coun Martin thanked pupils for their ideas which she pledged to ‘take forward’. She added many of the concerns were on a list of issues a town council working group hoped to take up with the County Council.