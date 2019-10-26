Horncastle pupils show they have a ‘lotta’ bottle

Students at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Horncastle certainly have a ‘lotta’ bottle when it comes to environmental issues.

Following an impassioned plea from the student council at QEGS, Castle Water donated 1,000 reusable water bottles which can be refilled from various water fountains located around the school.

Hayden, a member of the student council, explained: “Many of us are aware of the damage that plastic waste is causing to our eco-system.

“We’re determined to reduce our plastic use.

“By using our new Castle Water bottles, we will be helping the environment every time we refill them.”

QEGS headteacher Simon Furness said he was proud of the students.

He added: “ A key ambition at the school is to reduce our plastic footprint and to protect the environment.

“We recently took the decision to stop selling single-use bottles of water. “However, keeping hydrated is vital for health and well-being and is known to boost concentration and learning. “Castle Water’s donation of refillable bottles means that we can stay healthy while reducing our plastic waste.

“Our bottles will also continue to help remind everyone about the impacts we have on our planet every day.”

Pictured above is Castle Water’s Richard Hudson presenting reusable bottles to Mr Randman (teacher) and students.

•Around 7.7 billion plastic bottles are bought across the UK each year, resulting in substantial amounts of preventable single-use plastic waste.

Plastic waste can last centuries in landfill and often ends up as litter in the natural environment.