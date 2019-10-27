Horncastle plans to mark 75th anniversary in style

Councillors in Horncastle have agreed to ‘spearhead’ a committee to plan the town’s celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of end of the Second World War.

Nationally, events will be held from Friday May 8 until Sunday May 10 next year and Horncastle is determined not to miss out.

The town has an impressive record when it comes to organising similar events.

There was widespread praise for the programme arranged last year to mark the end of the First World War and events in 2016 to celebrate The Queen’s 90th birthday.

Now, the town council is ready to team up with other organisations to plan for next year.

And councillors are open to ideas and offers of help for the weekend.

Speaking at this month’s town council meeting, Mayor Coun Fiona Martin said: “We agreed we would spearhead a committee.

“We will email all the various organisations – like the Lions, Rotary, Masons, British Legion, Scouts, Guides, Air Cadets – and we will form a committee.

“We do need to get on with it fairly swiftly and we will arrange a date for a meeting (of the committee).

“Whether anyone is keen to be on the committee, or has any ideas, they will be warmly welcomed.”

Coun Martin explained next May’s events would be ‘more of a celebration’ compared to last year’s WW1 events which were more of a commemoration.

Several councillors suggested working with local schools and perhaps launching a competition connected to VE Day.

Other suggestions included a parade through the town and a firework display.