Horncastle Outreach Kitchen is on the boil with help from Co-op

A pioneering ‘Outreach Kitchen’ project in Horncastle is cooking up the recipe for success, with the help of the town’s Co-op supermarket.

The kitchen initiative has been created by the Urban Foundations Outreach Project and is being piloted in Horncastle.

The kitchen serves as ‘mid-way gap’ between learning and employment, and is designed to enable individuals to develop confidence, knowledge and experience – and gain all-important qualifications.

The programme has been a great success with five people securing jobs within a short space of time and many more enjoying ‘active’ work experience placements.

For the project to flourish, the kitchen needs the support of local businesses, and that’s where the Co-op comes in.

Rebecca Grice, the Horncastle Co-op’s member pioneer, explained: “We aim to make a difference in a community.

“We are working to create value in our communities and are pleased to support an organisation which provides the skills, experience and opportunities which gives people a fresh start – and a chance to achieve their goals and change their lives for the better.”

The Co-op provides the Outreach Kitchen with basic ingredients on a weekly basis.

Those ingredients are turned into amazing, creative dishes which provide a range of skills and knowledge to the aspiring chefs.

Rebecca added: “The Co-op have also funded places for individuals to join the programme and sponsored amenities.”

The Outreach Kitchen provides an evening meal every Sunday at 5pm in the town’s Community Centre for local people.

The kitchen is now being booked for various events and functions including weddings, dinner parties, corporate events and fine dining.

This month, the kitchen ran a very successful ‘Oktoberfest’ in association with local business Harpars Bar.

It was a part of a submission by the kitchen for a National Food Award in the Love British Food competition.

The kitchen has been nominated for an award.

All food was sourced locally and freshly prepared and cooked by the team.

The team is working alongside Harpars Bar and Comedy Hotspot to bring four comedians to Horncastle Community Centre on November 9 for a night of live comedy.

Tickets are £12 each and available online at the Comedy Hotspot website or at Past & Present, 13 North Street, Horncastle.

Funds raised at this event are being used to support the Community Centre, The Horncastle Community Larder and the work of UFOP.

Starting in November – and supported 100% by the Horncastle Co-op – the team is showcasing Christmas recipe ideas in store.

A spokesman for the kitchen said: “We would like to thank Co-op for the sponsorship and support they are giving. It means we can take on more people and expand.”