Horncastle NCS group make donation to LIVES

Six Banovallum students have presented a cheque for more than £100 to LIVES following their participation in the National Citizenship Service (NCS) programme.

As part of the programme the students completed a week of outward bound activities, a residential week at Nottingham University and a two week social action project.

Students also raised awareness of LIVES and its importance to the wider Lincolnshire community. Additionally, they raised funds with stalls in Lincoln and Boston.

Team mentor Steven Stylianou said: “They were a fantastic group who engaged wholeheartedly with the programme and showed both their maturity and the caring side of their nature to ensure the project was delivered successfully.”

Headteacher, Grant Edgar, added, “I am hugely proud of all the students for all the work they have done for the benefit of their community.

“They have given their time freely and enthusiastically for the benefit of others. They deserve enormous credit.”

Speaking after the cheque presentation, Sarah Lane, marketing manager at LIVES, said: “LIVES is extremely grateful to have had the support of the local NCS group for the past couple of weeks.

“They have worked hard in helping to spread the message about the important work that LIVES does across Lincolnshire.

“It’s fantastic to see young people engaging in local causes and giving up their time to make a real difference.”