Horncastle man wins dog selfie competition - with balloon animal

A Horncastle entertainer has come out on top after entering a dog selfie competition - with a twist!

Craig Cash, owner of Twist and Make Balloons, was performing at Lincolnshire Show last month when he spotted a dog selfie competition being run by an award-winning Market Rasen based business- Designed for Dogs.

Craig explained: “I was working at Lincolnshire Show for the Lincolnshire Arts and Crafts Collective making balloon models

“As I went around the showground, I saw a competition where you had to have a selfie with your dog.”

Craig didn’t have his dog with him at the time, but asked whether he could enter a dog of a different kind.

After getting a yes from the organisers, Craig set to work.

He said: “I went and quickly made a dog - a little bit more fancy than your standard balloon dog.

“I took a selfie and submitted a picture.

“ I just thought it was a bit of fun.

“Then I got shortlisted in the top 10 .

“I was up against nine really cute dogs

“I won with about 100 spare votes.

“It is surprising that I won - but it is fun that a balloon dog won a real dog contest.

“It was just one of these fun and quirky things to do.

“I’ve been getting quite a lot of backlash - people have been saying that a balloon dog shouldn’t win .

“The prize was a £50 goodie bag for the dog - I do have a real dog and it is not going to waste.

“It is what we need - it is all doom and gloom at the minute with flooding and Brexit.

“It is just a bit of light-hearted fun.”