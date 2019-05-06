Horncastle Lions’ support for hospices near and far

Horncastle Lions are supporting the hospices, not just in Lincolnshire but worldwide.

Members voted to give financial support to hospices and the first cheque for £1000.00 resulted from an inspirational talk given during a combined Rotary and Lions dinner by two representatives of Hospice Ethiopia.

Jamie Mumford is a Norfolk GP and his wife Sue is a graduate nurse specialising in palliative care.

For the past six years, as well as fund raising at home, the couple have made regular visits to the African country, giving encouragement and training during the development of Hospice Ethiopia.

Ethiopia, with a population of over 100 million, is one of poorest countries on the Continent, with a correspondingly under-resourced health service.

In a land with only one doctor per 33,000 people and where perhaps 85 per cent of the rural population never see a health professional, the need for this expertise is critical.

Hospice Ethiopia can only give home care and, at present, only operates in the capital Addis Ababa, so there is a very long way to go.

On the brighter side, because of lower costs, the Lions’ donation will more than cover the yearly cost of a nurse.

At the same meeting, the results of last year’s ‘Tree of Light’ was given.

This is another joint exercise with the Horncastle Rotary Club.

The total amount of money raised was in excess of £3,800, which is divided between the two clubs.

The Lions usually split their share between three local hospices, which will be nominated at their next meeting.

For more information about Horncastle Lions and Hospice Ethiopia UK, visit their Facebook pages.