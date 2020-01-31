Horncastle Library still as busy after 50 years at wharf

Libraries are much more than book-lenders these days and last month Horncastle Library showcased that fact as it celebrated 50 years at its current site.

A display documenting the history of the town’s library was on show and a charity raffle raised money for Cancer Research UK.

The library replaced this building in Wharf Road

The library itself started in 1925 at the voluntary centre, with the honorary librarian being Mr G J Waymouth.

In 1947, it moved to the Tech. Institute canteen, when it was staffed from Lincoln for two hours a week, with just two locked book cupboards of stock.

In 1949, it moved to a room in the youth centre and then, in 1961, to the Punch House, on the edge of the market place.

The move to its current site in Wharf Road came in 1969, with the official opening taking place in December of that year.

Sector library manager Nicky Grigg works with library manager Helen Baxter to deliver the range of services on offer.

She said: “Now run by GLL, in association with Lincolnshire County Council, it is still very much a community library and it is great to see it still running after 50 years at this site.

“There is a good team here at Horncastle and many of them have been here for a long time.

“It is also one of the busiest tier two libraries in the county.

“As well as loaning books, the library has lots of other things going on.

“The CAB holds a drop-in session from 9.30am to 12.30pm each Thursday and there are lots of other activities - from Lego club and storytime for children through to a knit and natter session.

“One of the most popular things is the computers.

“Our customers use the computers for a range of things and they also make use of the printer, for things like boarding passes.”

Horncastle library is open every day, except Tuesday and Sunday, with early closing on Wednesday and Saturday (1pm).