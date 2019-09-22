Horncastle Heritage Open Day gives a glimpse into the past

As part of the Lincolnshire Heritage Open Days, a number of events were held in Horncastle last Saturday.
There was the opportunity to discover the town’s ancient origins at a display in the town’s library, which includes a section of Roman wall.
Horncastle’s Radicals and Revolutionaries were remembered at QEGS, while the former Watson’s Infant School had photos and memories of school days.
The treasures of St Mary’s Church could be explored, along with the new Lincolnshire Herbarium housed in the Sir Joseph Banks Centre.