Horncastle Heritage Open Day gives a glimpse into the past

As part of the Lincolnshire Heritage Open Days, a number of events were held in Horncastle last Saturday.

There was the opportunity to discover the town’s ancient origins at a display in the town’s library, which includes a section of Roman wall.

Anna Slater, Jason Slater and Richard Busby in Watson's Infant School. EMN-190916-092304001

Horncastle’s Radicals and Revolutionaries were remembered at QEGS, while the former Watson’s Infant School had photos and memories of school days.

The treasures of St Mary’s Church could be explored, along with the new Lincolnshire Herbarium housed in the Sir Joseph Banks Centre.

Library Assistant Donna Stirling with visitor to Horncastle Ian Hancock, looking at the Roman Wall. EMN-190916-092419001

Barbara Dales of Louth with Communications Officer for Lincs Wildlife Trust, Jade Oliver. EMN-190916-092325001

In St Mary's Church, the Rev Canon Charles Patrick explains some of the oldest memorials to Sylvia Ravenhall

WendyTurner of Horncastle looking at some pictures in Watson's Infant School.