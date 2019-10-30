Horncastle entrepreneur drumming to a winning beat after award success

A young entrepreneur from Horncastle really is a success when it comes to drumming up business after winning a prestigious award - and being shortlisted for another!

Jake Harris, 20, was crowned Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 at this year’s eBay for Business Awards.

Jake started up his business ‘Into Music’ two years ago with nothing.

Now, it has a turnover of a quarter of a million pounds, from eBay alone.

Commenting on his award success, Jake said: “Although it’s been challenging, I am incredibly proud of the brand and community I have created, and this award makes it worthwhile.”

• See the full story in next week’s Horncastle News.