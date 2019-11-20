Horncastle Cricket Club hits out at dog poo ‘dumper’

Officials at Horncastle Cricket Club have slammed whoever is responsible for dumping bags of dog mess on the mesh roof of their outdoor nets.

Tom Wilkinson, who coaches junior teams, described the incident as ‘disgusting’.

Dog mess smeared on one of the pavillion walls.

He also revealed dog excrement had been smeared on the walls of the sports pavilion at the site.

Mr Wilkinson confirmed it was ‘not the first time’ the club had been hit by anti social behaviour with fences damaged and meter boxes ripped apart.

He said: “The dog mess is disgusting and judging from the bags it is a very big dog.

“There are two or three bags on top of the nets and it is a problem getting them down.

“If we leave them there, the bags will split and all the dog mess will drop onto the base of the nets.

“We use the nets to coach kids. Fortunately, they are not in use at the moment but that’s not the point.”

Mr Wilkinson said he believed it is an adult is responsible for the bags of poo.

He added: “I don’t think this is kids. It seems to be one dog owner and I’d like to ask; ‘Why are you doing this?’”

Mr Willkinson said there had been other reports of ASB in the town – and not just at the cricket club.

He added: “There are so many people working for the good of the town but once again we see a small minority spoiling things. .

“We will clean up the mess but what will happen next?”

Horncastle PCSO Nigel Wass said the cricket ground was regularly patrolled.

He said officers had visited the club after previous incidents of ASB and offered advice on security.

PCSO Wass explained one possible solution was installing CCTV cameras which might help identify offenders.

He added: “We are working hard to reduce what are low levels of ASB.

“As much as people would like, we can’t be everywhere all of the time.”