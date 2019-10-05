Horncastle charity aims to help the elderly beat winter chill

Horncastle-based charity Age UK Lindsey is offering free home energy checks to anyone over 65 and on a low income.

The checks are designed to help the most vulnerable people in the district to save money - and still keep warm this winter.

Details about the scheme were highlighted by the Age UK team during their visit to the 2019 Older People’s Fair, which was hosted at Horncastle’s Stanhope Hall last month by MP Victoria Atkins.

Ms Atkins backed the initiative and described it as ‘a potential lifesaver.’

Age UK Lindsey’s Business Development Manager Claire Goff was keen to ensure elderly people were prepared for winter and applied for the EON checks.

She said: “There is so much that can be offered to help people through the cold weather with funded equipment available such as night lights, clock timers and low energy bulbs - things that not only save money but make homes safer.”

Colleague, Sue White, also explained the various benefits - such as Warm Home Discount - that are available to elderly people but can go unclaimed due to a lack of awareness.

She said: “It can be difficult making people aware of the help that is available, especially in rural areas.

“The free checks are an example of that, and the message we are trying to get across is there is no need for anyone to feel cold this winter.

“Contact us and we’ll do our very best to stay ahead of the chill ”

Help and advice from Age UK Lindsey is available at regular drop-ins at Horncastle Community Centre from 10am until 1pm on the second Thursday of every month.

Age UK Lindsey was one of a host of organisations, clubs and charities on duty at the Older People’s Fair which Ms Atkins said was a ‘great success.’

•Anyone wanting details about Age UK Lindsey can ring 01507 524242 or visit www.ageuk.org.uk/lindsey