Horncastle care workers walk under the stars for hospice

Nine members of staff from Tanglewood Care Homes took part in Lincoln’s St Barnabas Hospice Moonlight Walk, contributing to the £13,000 which has been pledged by fundraisers.

Members of staff from Tanglewood’s Horncastle and Lincoln care homes dressed in their finest 70s’ attire on Saturday, June 8, joining hundreds of other inspirational people from across Lincolnshire at the flower power-themed Moonlight Walk in Lincoln to raise vital funds for the charity.

The 10km night walk, which began at 10pm, took participants up Steep Hill, through the city’s historic Bailgate, past the Cathedral, down to Sincil Bank and back.

Annika Hughes, Sue Bell, Shirley Woods, Angela Clarke, Jessy Romy, Margaret Harrison, Judith Marshall, Charlie Lawie, Sarah Watkins and her husband Peter Watkins all took part, to raise a total of £450.

Shirley Woods, Registered Manager at Tanglewood’s care home in Horncastle, said: “It was a great night for staff to get together and raise money for such a worthy cause.

“We began walking at 10pm and managed to complete the course by midnight.

“The atmosphere amongst those supporting the event was fantastic – we all wore flower garlands and flashing flower head dresses!”

“After the Moonlight Walk, we are all feeling more inspired to do more challenges.

“We have discussed signing up to It’s a Knockout in July – another fundraising event being held in aid of the charity which each year supports more than 10,500 people across Lincolnshire affected by a life-limiting or terminal condition.”

Sarah Watkins, Home Administrator at Cloverleaf Care Home, in Lincoln, added: “We were lucky it rained all day because when it came down to the walk the weather was mild and pleasant.”

To find out more about Tanglewood Care Homes, visit: www.tanglewoodcarehomes.co.uk