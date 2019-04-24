Horncastle business recycling to keep Ambucopter flying

Horncastle’s biggest employer is putting its full weight behind recycling to keep the county’s air ambulance saving lives.

The 306 staff at Polypipe Civils on the town’s Boston Road Industrial Estate have raised more than £1,000 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance over the past 12 months by recycling their drinks cans.

This is the second year of the initiative, with £985.66 being handed over to the ambucopter last year.

Neil Williams, health & safety and environmental co-ordinator at the Horncastle site said: “The guys on the shop floor drink a lot of cans; by encouraging them to recycle them, it not only has an environmental impact it also helps raise money for this worthy cause.”

Staff voted to support the air ambulance when the initiative first started.

There are now special yellow bins positioned throughout the site, with staff encouraged to use them for recycling their drinks cans to continue supporting the ambucopter.

Neil continued: “When we think we have about £1,000 worth, we send them off to our local recycling company and the money they give us we donate to the air ambulance.”

The scheme is something the company will continue.

Operations Director John Bush said: “We want to drive more recycling and more money towards the air ambulance.

“We still get cans in the general waste, so we will continue with our training.”

Lincolnshire Fundraising manager for the air ambulance, Gemma Shaw went along to collect the cheque and thank Polypipe for their continued support.

Gemma said: “We are very grateful for the continued support given to us by Polypipe.

“The air ambulance is funded by the community for the community and we are always amazed by the generosity of the public.

“We average three missions every 12 hours and this year is very special as it is our 25th anniversary.”

John Bush added: “We are pleased to help; everybody really does appreciate the service.”