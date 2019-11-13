Hollie Arnold storms to her fourth consecutive world title

British disability sports star Hollie Arnold has stormed to victory yet again, having taken her fourth consecutive world javelin title - and broken the championship record distance throw in the process.

Hollie, 25, who formerly lived in Holton le Clay and attended Cordeaux Academy in Louth, secured the F46 javelin world title on Monday (November 11) at the World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai.

Hollie Arnold throwing the javelin at a previous championship event.

Hollie’s title-winning 44.73m throw set a new championship record - and held off the challenge from New Zealand’s Holly Robinson, who broke Arnold’s world record earlier this year.

Following her success, Hollie reportedly told BBC Sport: “Throwing a personal best and getting that fourth world title, it means so much to me after such an up and down year. To be able to go out there and just feel like old Hollie again, I can’t wait for Tokyo now.

“I was upset [when she lost the world record in April] and I did have a little tear about it, but at the end of the day, world records are there to be broken but medals are there for keeps, forever.”

Hollie, who now lives in Wales, is the undoubted star of her sport the reigning Paralympic, European, and Commonwealth champion - and Great Britain will be hoping that she can build on her success when she heads to Tokyo for the Paralympic games next summer.