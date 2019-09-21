Historic church in the limelight at heritage festival

A village church which narrowly escaped a permanent closure will be showcasing its recent transformation as part of a Lincolnshire-wide heritage festival.

St Margaret’s Church in Thimbleby has organised a heritage crafts open day as part of Heritage Lincolnshire’s annual Heritage Open Days Festival.

The historic church had been facing closure but won funding for repairs to the tower, belfry and spire, the clock and new heating and lighting.

St Margaret’s Church Heritage Group chairman, and event organiser, John Parkin said: “We’re looking forward to showcasing all the heritage crafts the village has to offer and giving a glimpse of what skills those undertaking those crafts years ago would have had.

“It’s going to be a great day for all the family with lots to see and do.”

The event will see a woodworker demonstrate the mud and stud process, historic potters on their hand driven oak potters’ wheel and stained glass work shows.

Food historian Sadie Hurst will also be on hand, making bread, butter and sugar rose crafts, which children can have a go at.

The free event takes place on Saturday, September 21, from 10am to 3pm.

For more details email John Parkin at lhfjohnprk@yahoo.co.uk. Booking is not required.

The Heritage Open Days Festival runs from Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 22 inclusive.