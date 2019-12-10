Highways officers pull out of Horncastle Town Council meeting

Horncastle Town Council has confirmed two leading Highways officers from Lincolnshire County Council will NOT be attending their monthly meeting at Stanhope Hall tonight (Tuesday).

Town clerk Amanda Bushell said: “We have received notification from Highways that Richard Fenwick and Russell Crockford will no longer be attending the meeting .”

The no-show will be a blow to members of the public who had hoped to discuss a number of issues with the officers.

Mr Fenwick and Mr Crockford had initially accepted an invitation from town and county councillor Bill Aron.

Highways issues form a central part of Coun Aron’s role in Horncastle.

However, the town council decided to invite the officers to meet with members of a newly formed Highways Group, instead of a full council meeting.

Coun Aron opposed setting up the new group which comprises of town councillors Fiona Martin, Richard Barker, Alan Lockwood and Dominic Hinkins.

Speaking at last month’s town council meeting, Coun Aron said he doubted whether the officers would agree to meet the group.

He also said he would not be attending a meeting - even if one went ahead.

It was expected several members of the public would attend tonight’s meeting amid concerns about a raft of issues including potholes, flooding, Bull Ring delays and parking.

It is understood that the Highways Group has drawn up a lengthy list of items they want to raise with officers.

However, it is not clear what will happen next as the town council’s only route of communication with County Hall would be appear to be via the ‘Fix My Street’ website which is used by the general public.