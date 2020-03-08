Highest possible rank for Horncastle Army Cadet

A celebration event was held recently to honour a Horncastle division cadet who reached the highest rank possible in Lincolnshire.

Eighteen-year-old Regimental Sergeant Major Joshua Chapman was honoured by fellow cadets and dignitaries for his achievements since joining the cadets in 2014.

Colonel Field - the highest ranking officer in the county - and also Major Webber were on hand to congratulate Joshua.

A spokesman from Horncastle Army Cadets said: “Joshua raised through the ranks to Regimental Sergeant Major and a Master Cadet, with the added role of Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet meaning he attended any Royal visits and major events in the country.

“Out of all of the cadet detachments in Lincolnshire (30+) only one of them can have a cadet at that level.

“We had it for just over a year and it is quite a coup for Horncastle.

“He will be missed in the Horncastle detachment not only for his knowledge that he had learned over the years, but also his parade voice.”

Horncastle Army Cadets are hosting an open evening later this month at the detachment hall (LN9 6HP)

Children aged 12+ (Year 8 onwards) are invited to come down - and parents are welcome too.

The event will be held on Wednesday, March 25 (7pm to 9pm)