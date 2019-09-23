Hi-octane blues artist plays Louth

Greg Coulson brings his live-wire stage performance to Louth Hoochie Coochie Club on Saturday, September 28.

Already an accomplished and highly respected musician, many will know of him for his lengthy spells in the legendary Two Tone/Ska Band The Selecter.

However, it is his own hi-octane blues act he is bringing to Louth as part of a UK tour.

Greg has his own special, fiery, impassioned brand of Rhythm & Blues, putting his own stamp on the music of the greats who inspire him.

He breathes new life into what is often considered vintage music, reminding people of all ages of why this music is still so popular

Locally based The Dave Simpson Trio is on the same bill for this evening of quality live entertainment at Louth Hospital Social Club.

Advance tickets £13 from Off The Beaten Tracks and The Discovery Shack in Louth or £15 on night (doors 7.30pm)