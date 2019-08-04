Helping to save iconic Lincoln venue

From the Three Peaks Challenge to a masquerade ball, supporters of the arts are fundraising in the name of an iconic Lincoln venue.

People from across Lincoln and the East Midlands are doing their bit to raise vital funds to support Lincoln Drill Hall.

The charity-run arts centre is facing an unprecedented challenge of finding £130,000 to ensure its survival.

So far, more than £21,000 has been raised through the venue’s ‘Be a Brick’ campaign, in addition to a wide range of other fundraising activities.

Long-time supporter of the hall, Jo Tolley, is one of those getting involved.

Jo, who has Cerebral Palsy, challenged herself to complete a sponsored walk at Whisby Nature Park for the charity and the Samaritans.

She is also hosting a magical masquerade ball in honour of the Drill Hall and the Samaritans at The Bentley Hotel in Lincoln on Saturday, November 9.

The evening will include a sparkling reception, three-course meal, raffle and auction plus live performances from headline act Adam Fox, acoustic duo Ebony and Ivory and singer Ellie Pickering.

Jo said: “Lincoln Drill Hall is a safe and accessible space for the whole community.

“There aren’t many places like it anymore, so I’m completely dedicated to ensuring that it doesn’t close.

“I’d urge people who value the arts and community spaces to donate to the Be a Brick campaign, come along to the masquerade ball or even find out how you can set up your own sponsored event or activity.”

Lincs Indian Society also hosted a special event earlier this year to raise money for the Drill Hall.

‘Tarang! An Indian Culture Event’, was held at Lincoln Drill Hall and featured music, dance, drama and poetry from society members, adding £300 to the fund.

There are a number of other fundraising events lined up by Lincoln Drill Hall supporters over the coming months.

Five members of the Drill Hall team will be undertaking a sponsored Three Peak Challenge at the end of August to show their support for the venue.

Theatre technician Alex said: “From Be a Brick to individual fundraising events, there are lots of ways that the Drill Hall is raising money to tackle our financial challenges.

“We saw that the public is really getting behind all the activities going on, so we thought it was important that we get stuck in too.

“We decided to take part in a sponsored Three Peak Challenge because individually, we enjoy going on walks so we’re hoping to get a lot out of our adventure!

“Each of us is really invested in the Drill Hall and we’re passionate about securing its future in the community because we see on a daily basis how valuable and important it is to people.

“We want to be able to continue to showcase wonderful art, comedy and dance here for everyone to enjoy, and we hope the money our challenge raises helps do that.”

Lincoln Drill Hall’s chief executive, Chris Kirkwood, said: “We’re really thankful to everyone who has supported us so far.

“Lincoln Drill Hall is all about celebrating people and stories, and they’re shining examples of the sense of community that Drill Hall instils.

“We’d encourage anyone who has a fundraising idea in mind to get in touch.”

l To sponsor the Lincoln Drill Hall team Three Peaks challenge, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/lincoln drillhall3peakschallenge and to find more about upcoming events or take part in the Be a Brick campaign, visit lincolndrillhall.com.