Head on down to Bardney Bike Night this month

A charity bike night will be held in Bardney later this month in aid of the Firefighters Charity.

The event will take place on Friday, June 21, from 6pm until 9pm.

Bikers can assemble at Bardney Fire Station, in Alma Martin Way.

There is an entry fee of £1 per bike.

The entry fee includes a free raffle ticket.

There will also be music from local band Evolution, a burger van, ice creams and other refreshments.

The event has been organised for The Firefighters Charity who have supported a Bardney firefighter after he was involved in a serious collision last July.

Ivan Lintin was seriously injured in an incident in which another rider was killed in the Isle of Man on Thursday, July 12.

Since his crash, Ivan has had minor surgical procedures and continued to have physiotherapy to further aid his recovery.