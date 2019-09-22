He’s ‘re-tyred’ - Service Manager calls it a day after 50 years

John Ross and Nigel Bush.
John Ross and Nigel Bush.

After 50 years with the company, John Ross (Horncastle centre service manager) has decided to take retirement from Bush Tyres.

Mr Ross joined Bush Tyres on August 1 1969, working for Benjamin Arthur Bush.

In later years, John worked for Benjamin’s son Ivor Bush and more recently for Ivor’s son Nigel Bush.

Mr Ross’s dedication to the Bush family – and customers – has never been questioned.

The company has thanked Mr Ross for his ‘continuous hard work and ‘wonderful memories’.

A spokesman said Mr Ross (pictured with Nigel Bush) would be greatly missed by everyone – including many customers.

He added: “We wish John a long and happy retirement. “