Hats off for charity funds at racecourse event

Hats off…and when they are, make sure you donate them to Age UK Lindsey to raise vital funds, all of which are spent locally to help thousands of people.

Market Rasen Racecourse’s Betway Summer Plate Ladies Day takes place on Saturday, July 20 – and this year there is a very special reason to go along, enjoy yourself and then support the venue’s 2019 Charity of the Year, Age UK Lindsey.

Every year, the charity, which covers a wide area of Lincolnshire including East and West Lindsey and North Lincolnshire, raises thousands of pounds through the sale of high-quality used goods, clothing and accessories.

So before Ladies Day, racegoers are being invited into the shops to see what bargains they can scoop up.

They may even find an outfit, hat, shoes or accessories.

Then, after the races, people are being asked to donate items to the charity’s shops.

Market Rasen shop manager Diane Cresswell said: “We get some fantastic items and the shop gets very busy.

“More and more people are looking at just what we can offer them.”

In advance of Ladies Day, Diane has displays of race outfits in her Queen Street shop.

She added: “We hope to keep our eye-catching window displays going right up until Ladies Day,” she added.

As well as Market Rasen, Age UK Lindsey shops can be found in Horncastle, Brigg, Barton, Coningsby, Gainsborough, Louth, Spilsby and two in Woodhall Spa.

The money raised through the shops provides services including befriending,lunch and coffee clubs, home support, and information and advice.

In 2017 alone the charity helped local older people receive a massive £6,064,804 of unclaimed benefits.

For the next 12 months, as official partner to Market Rasen Racecourse, representatives from Age UK Lindsey will be at every meeting collecting donations too.