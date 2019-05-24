Hagworthingham garden to open for charity this weekend

The two-acre garden of the Manor House in Hagworthingham will be open this Sunday, May 26, as part of the National Gardens Scheme.

Home of Gill Maxim and David O’Connor, the garden is on a south facing slope, partly terraced and well protected by established trees and shrubs.

It has been redeveloped over 11 years, with natural and formal ponds, shrub roses, a laburnum walk, a hosta border, gravel bed and other areas mainly planted with hardy perennials, trees and shrubs.

The garden will be open from 2pm to 5pm, with admission £3.50, children free.

Home-made teas and plants will also be on sale.

Dogs on short leads will be welcome.

The garden will be open again on Sunday, August 25.

For more information on this garden call 01507 588530, and for information on all the gardens open throughout the year, visit www.ngs.org.uk

Last year, the National Garden Scheme raised more than £3 million for national nursing, gardening and other charitable causes.

It is the single largest benefactor to Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie Cancer Care.

Across the country, there are around 3,500 breathtaking private gardens opening every year.

Some of the gardens also open by arrangement at other times for group visits.